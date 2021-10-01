Team news: Tottenham v Aston Villa

Tottenham's Harry Kane returned to goalscoring form in midweek and is expected to once again lead the line.

Winger Steven Bergwijn is unlikely to recover in time from an ankle injury, while Ryan Sessegnon also remains out.

Aston Villa remain without Leon Bailey and Morgan Sanson, with head coach Dean Smith hopeful the pair will return after the international break.

Axel Tuanzebe is available, having been ineligible to face his parent club Manchester United last weekend.

