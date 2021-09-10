Leeds v Liverpool: A compromised classic?

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

What is it about this fixture?

Last season's meeting at Elland Road was played amidst the fallout of the attempted European Super League breakaway.

This weekend the two sides go head-to-head in one of the world's finest leagues but possibly without some of the world's finest players because some of the world's footballing authorities have clashed.

The release - or otherwise - of the Brazilian players in the respective squads is more than the cliched club v country issue. Listening to Marcelo Bielsa, he says it is symptomatic of a root cause of what is the real problem. Too many games and too much money for an industry killing its own product.

Leeds v Liverpool has the makings of a superb contest. Highly skilled exponents of the game capable of elite performance.

But for how long, Bielsa warns? He says the overloaded club and international calendar, whilst preserving "the commercial part of football", means "the game goes unprotected".