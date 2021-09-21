Team news: Burnley v Rochdale

Sean Dyche believes Burnley are better placed to compete on multiple fronts this season, as they prepare to host Rochdale in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The Clarets boss made six changes for the trip to Newcastle in the last round - a tie they won on penalties - and is expected to field a similar side against The Dale.

Players like Nathan Collins, Wayne Hennessey, Phil Bardsley, Erik Pieters, Jack Cork, Aaron Lennon and Jay Rodriguez will be hoping to start against League Two opposition.

A win for Burnley would be their first at Turf Moor since January.

