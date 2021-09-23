Southampton v Wolves - Last time out

Southampton host Wolves in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the sides last met in the top flight?

Saints suffered a sixth straight Premier League defeat to leave boss Ralph Hasenhuttl with precious little love for VAR on Valentine's Day at St Mary's.

The hosts, who had beaten Wolves 2-0 in the FA Cup fifth round just three days earlier, appeared set for a quickfire double over their visitors when Danny Ings fired home a sublime volley.

However, the game turned early in the second half on Martin Atkinson's decision to award a controversial penalty for handball against Saints defender Ryan Bertrand.

The video assistant referee did not recommend Atkinson reconsider his decision and Ruben Neves slotted home from the spot to leave Hasenhuttl raging that VAR was "destroying the game".

Pedro Neto produced a fine solo run and finish to win it for Wolves, who leapfrogged their aggrieved hosts into 12th in the table.