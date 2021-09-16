BBC Sport

Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan: The pick of the stats

image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Liverpool have won their opening home game in seven of their past eight Champions League campaigns - last losing in October 2007 (1-0 against Marseille).

  • On his 100th appearance at Anfield for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah became the club’s joint-highest scorer in European Cup/Champions League home games, his 14th goal taking him level with Steven Gerrard.

  • Jordan Henderson scored his second Champions League goal...2,485 days after his first against Ludogorets Razgrad in November 2014.