Manchester United: Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Granted, Bruno Guimaraes has made a commendable start to life at Newcastle United, but suggestions that he's the best Bruno in the Premier League are as far-fetched as they are premature.

Bruno Fernandes wasn't at his best last season, which is to be expected while at the core of a team that struggled as much as United. However, he was still the Champions League's top assister, despite exiting in the last 16.

Fernandes provides even when not at the peak of his powers. That's the sign of a top-class player. His numbers since arriving in 2020 speak for themselves, and he has gone down as one of the most impactful signings in the club's history.

If I had the choice between who I'd want starting for United at Old Trafford on Sunday, Fernandes would be my pick without a stutter.

Newcastle: Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC, external

Shall we talk about Bruno? Although they play different positions, there are similarities. Supremely gifted technically, both took the Premier League by storm when they arrived and both are crucial to how their teams play.

Fernandes had tongues wagging after his start at Old Trafford, almost singlehandedly carrying Manchester United for two years with his goals and assists through the Covid period. He really is a talented player.

On the other hand, I admire Bruno G so much for leaving European football for a relegation battle. He wanted to be a part of the project and in doing so he has turned this club on its head. The city of Newcastle believes again!

He demands the best on the pitch, oozes class, has an infectious personality and, captain-like, leads from the front. He is already showing himself to be one of the best in the league in his position - he is magic!