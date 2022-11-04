Chelsea boss Graham Potter said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is excited to face Arsenal on Sunday, but doesn't feel the striker has a point to prove against his former club.

Sunday will see Aubameyang face Mikel Arteta's side for the first time since he left the club in February.

Potter said: "It's a London derby. It's two good teams, I think. Arsenal are doing really well.

"Obviously, history makes it interesting for Auba, but the past is the past as far as we are concerned. We are looking forward to the game and playing well.

"I don't think we should make it about him. It's about the team and he is an important part of the team for us to get the result we want. It takes everybody, not just one person.

"I understand the headlines interest is around him because it's Arsenal and there is a narrative around that. That's fine, but there is nothing we can do about that. As a team and as a group we have to play well ourselves.

"I don't think [Aubameyang has a point to prove]. He's looking forward to the game, excited for it. He's been pretty normal from what I've seen. He's a quiet guy, but come matchday he will be determined."