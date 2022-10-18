'Kellys epitomise team's spirit as Livi bounce back'

S﻿tuart Barrie, Livingston fan

What a difference a week makes in football. The previous Saturday we played well against Ross County and got nothing for our efforts. This time we weren't quite as good against St Johnstone but came away with three points.

First 10 minutes we were under the cosh and the visitors had more than enough chances to take the lead.

Gradually we clawed back into the game with a bit of a lucky deflection from Dylan Bahamboula’s speculative strike. After that we were comfortable and could have added more.

St Johnstone headed up the road with nothing but a bit of kudos for having one of the smartest away tops in the league.

It was a day of S Kelly action with Stephen Kelly impressing with this driving forward play and Sean Kelly mopping things up quietly and effectively.

All the boys did their jobs well actually, putting in a shift and showing the determination that is in our Livi DNA.