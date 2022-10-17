B﻿righton v Nottingham Forest: Pick of the stats

Brighton v Nottingham ForestRex Features

  • Brighton have won their past two home league games against Nottingham Forest, with this their first such meeting since August 2016 (3-0).

  • This is the ninth top-flight meeting between Brighton and Nottingham Forest, and first since January 1983. After losing their first two, Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in the past six (W5 D1).

  • Brighton are winless in their past eight midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (D3 L5) since beating Manchester City 3-2 in May 2021. The Seagulls have lost each of their past four such games by an aggregate score of 9-1.

  • Nottingham Forest haven't won any of their past 40 Premier League games when they've conceded first, losing 32 times in the process (D8) – including losing all five games this season when conceding first.