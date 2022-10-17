Brighton have won their past two home league games against Nottingham Forest, with this their first such meeting since August 2016 (3-0).

This is the ninth top-flight meeting between Brighton and Nottingham Forest, and first since January 1983. After losing their first two, Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in the past six (W5 D1).

Brighton are winless in their past eight midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (D3 L5) since beating Manchester City 3-2 in May 2021. The Seagulls have lost each of their past four such games by an aggregate score of 9-1.