Aston Villa caretaker boss Aaron Danks says incoming manager Unai Emery is a serial winner.

D﻿anks takes charge for the second, and final, time against Newcastle United on Saturday after replacing the sacked Steven Gerrard.

Four-time Europa League winner E﻿mery, who leaves Villarreal, takes over on Tuesday.

"You just have to look at his pedigree, what he's done and where he's worked to know he is a top coach. He is a high performer," said Danks, whose future is unknown.

"I really enjoyed watching his Villarreal team in the Champions League, like many supporters and coaches did. We're just really excited to welcome him to the club.

"There's been no contact. For me, it's been head down and full focus on preparing the team for the game."

E﻿mery, in his final news conference in Spain, said: "I have considered that I had to take it, as a sports challenge, as a different project.

"It is a personal and professional decision. I left home at the age of 24 and opened myself up to the professional world of football with all the consequences."