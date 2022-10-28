O﻿n managing the fitness of Cristian Romero and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, he said: "I think Cuti needed to recover better but Pierre is OK 100%. Cuti is OK but we have another important game on Tuesday and for this reason we try to make the best decision for him."

Conte said his view on Harry Kane's disallowed winning goal in Wednesday's Champions League game with Sporting Lisbon is still the same and that "the decision was really wrong".

O﻿n VAR, he added: "I still think it is impossible to make mistakes with the screen and the time given." He called for more "honesty" from officials.

O﻿n his time at Tottenham so far, he said: " I am enjoying my time in Tottenham and in one year we had a great path together, with club, players, fans and you [media]."

O﻿n Spurs' current form, Conte said: "I think for sure every team playing in Europe is a bit tired, especially Premier League teams that play both and play massive games. For this reason you have to pay great attention to rotation and play a strong team."

Asked about the involvement of 21-year-old Bryan Gil in midweek, he replied: "I believe in Gil, otherwise I don't risk a player in the Champions League. I try to find the right moment for when he can be useful for the situation... I have seen good improvement. I am sure about Gil's future because we are talking about a player who sees football."