A﻿lex Howell, BBC Sport football reporter

I﻿ caught up with Joachim Andersen in the aftermath of Crystal Palace's win over Wolves. The defender helped his side come from behind, meaning no Premier League side has won more points from a losing position than Palace's nine this season.

"I didn’t feel as though we were in trouble," Andersen said. "They scored the goal, but that is the only thing they really had. We kept believing until the end and, again, we have shown great resilience."

A﻿ndersen continued his partnership with Marc Guehi at centre-back in Tuesday's win and backed the England international to make the World Cup plane.

“I don’t doubt Marc - I’m sure that he is in the squad," Andersen said. "Why shouldn’t he be? He has been in the squad many times already. I’m sure he will be there."

A﻿ndersen also praised the endeavour of midfielder Cheick Doucoure and when asked about match-winner Wilfried Zaha, added: “He’s a pain in training sometimes! You see that he is fighting - that is what you want from Wilf. He's creating, he’s scoring and he’s fighting. That’s is what you get from him - you always get a 100% performance. We’re really lucky to have him."