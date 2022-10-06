O'Riley bemoans Celtic's lack of killer instinct

Celtic’s profligacy is becoming a recurring theme in this Champions League campaign. After another case of what might have been in the 3-1 defat in Leipzig, midfielder Matt O’Riley rued his side’s lack of ruthlessness.

With Leipzig coming to Celtic Park next week, Ange Postecoglou's men have a swift opportunity to gain revenge and climb off the bottom of the group with a first win.

O’Riley insists his side still have a “great” chance of a top-two finish, but knows they must find a cutting edge and cut out the kind of defensive lapses that saw Joe Hart gift Leipzig's second goal.

“Performance wise it wasn’t that bad,” O'Riley said of Wednesday’s defeat in Germany.

“We showed some of our game but just came up short because we weren’t ruthless enough and a bit sloppy in our own half.

“Both teams had chances, but they took more of theirs. That’s it – we ned to take our chances. We created enough to score at least three ourselves.

“It’s a frustration. It’s what needs to change. We know what to do to win games – we just need to do it now.

“The amount of chances we created shows we don’t lack confidence. It just comes down to being more ruthless and conceding fewer goals as well.”