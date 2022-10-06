C﻿hris Bevan, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Erling Haaland will continue to hog the headlines but Pep Guardiola will be pleased to have seen Riyad Mahrez get off the mark with his first goal and assist of 2022-23.

The 31-year-old was City's top scorer last season with 24 goals in all competitions, but had been in unconvincing form in the early stages of this campaign.

This week, Guardiola even went as far as saying he would not pick him until he improved his physical fitness - but this was surely the response he was looking for from Mahrez after restoring him to the team.

Mahrez was not the only player to make his case for more minutes with the lively Sergio Gomez impressing again, just as he did after coming on against Manchester United, and only the post stopped Julian Alvarez getting a second goal.

At the back, Aymeric Laporte's recovery from injury meant he was fit enough to make his first start of the season, while Ruben Dias was recalled after finding himself an unused substitute for the derby.

With a busy schedule to come that sees City play 10 times before the campaign pauses for the World Cup on 12 November, competition for places is exactly what Guardiola wants.