W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Saturday's game at Vitality Stadium.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

B﻿ournemouth fans

Mike: It’s a great result! This group of players, staff and management has strong chemistry. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. This team, the manager and staff know how Bournemouth should play, with a lot of people that are Bournemouth bred. This team will go somewhere with him. NO NEED FOR A NEW MANAGER. Keep Gary O’Neil and give him the job!

Laurie: Great team performance. Solid defence from Jack Stephens and Marcos Senesi. Creative work from Marcus Tavernier, Jordan Zemura, Lewis Cooke and Philip Billing. Top-class finishes from Kieffer Moore and Jaidon Anthony. Vocal support urged the Cherries on, subtle subs selection sealed the match. All it lacked was an opposition, sorrowful Everton.

Paul: Solanke and Moore are a handful for any Premier League defence. If you could put them together you would have the complete centre-forward.

E﻿verton fans

Trezzer: A damaging defeat. Another relegation battle looms and we have so little firepower to escape this time. The defence can't expect to shoulder the burden week after week. We knew Richy was going and DCL was struggling. Can the January transfer window offer us any salvation? It's unlikely.

Andy: At the start of the season Frank Lampard seemed to be building something positive at Everton but now that building seems to be falling apart. The defeat midweek can be understood by playing a B team but when your strongest 11 gets beat by a similar margin; Lampard needs to fix things quick because the fixtures aren’t getting any easier.

David: An honest post-match insight by Conor Coady into the current state of the dressing room culture and the fact it needs addressing by the players to improve on this diabolical performance. Hope the World Cup break is an honest attempt by the players to reset their attitude, commitment, and conviction to our club for the rest of the season!