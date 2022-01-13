Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

There was little to choose between the sides during the early stages of this contest but once West Ham upped their intensity the gulf in quality quickly became evident.

Jarrod Bowen’s goals and general play underlined his credentials as a prospective England player and West Ham as a potential Champions League side.

His movement was excellent throughout and on another occasion he may have left London Stadium with the match ball, having twice hit the woodwork and seen another effort ruled out.

The only consolation for relegation-threatened Norwich, who have now lost six top-flight matches in a row - having failed to score in all of them - is that they remain within touching distance of fellow strugglers Watford, Newcastle and Burnley.

However, unless they can turn their neat and tidy passing into goals soon, their hopes of survival will recede.