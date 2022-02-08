Brentford have lost each of their last four league games, with the Bees last losing five in a row back in December 2007 under Terry Butcher in League Two.

After keeping a clean sheet in three of their first five Premier League games, Brentford have recorded just one shutout in their last 18 in the competition.

Since losing 2-0 against Crystal Palace in October, Manchester City have won their last six Premier League home games by an aggregate score of 20-4. Overall, City have scored 771 goals in 353 Premier League games at the Etihad, the best ratio of any side at a specific venue in the league (min. 20 games).