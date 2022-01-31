Tanguy Ndombele has returned to Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais on loan until the end of the season.

The central midfielder returns to the club from which he joined Spurs for a club record of £53.8m in 2019.

He has scored 10 goals in 91 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham, but has fallen out of favour and was booed off by Spurs supporters in their FA Cup third-round win over Morecambe.

