Time is ticking away on the January transfer window, so here's a round-up of the potential ins and outs for Aston Villa so far:

Villa remain interested in signing Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, who is valued at £50m, but may have to wait until the summer transfer window for the Mali international to potentially become available. (Mail), external

In terms of possible outgoings, Villa fans will be desperate to keep hold of midfielder John McGinn - and will be glad to hear that the club are not concerned by Manchester United's interest and have no plans to sell the Scotland international. (90min), external

McGinn's name being linked to Old Trafford comes via former United midfielder and now technical director at the club Darren Fletcher, who is said to be an admirer of his 27-year-old compatriot. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

