Manchester United are edging closer to signing 27-year-old Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana, after agreeing personal terms with the Cameroon international. (Fabrizio Romano), external

United are still keeping an eye on other goalkeepers including Feyenoord's Netherlands international Justin Bijlow and Brentford's David Raya, in case they cannot agree a fee for Onana. (Sky Sports), external

The Red Devils are also lining up a £50m move for Atalanta and Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, 20. (Telegraph), external

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag is looking to offload full-back Alex Telles, centre-back Eric Bailly, 22-year-old defender Brandon Williams, club captain Harry Maguire, and midfielder Scott McTominay to balance the books. (Mirror), external

