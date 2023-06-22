With the imminent arrival of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea and captain Ilkay Gundogan heading to Barcelona, we have been asking you who else you think could leave Pep Guardiola's Treble winners this summer.

Kyle Walker

England defender Walker is reportedly keen to leave Manchester City - with Bayern Munich thought to be a possible destination.

The 33-year-old has won the Premier League title in five of his six seasons at the club, but fell out of favour towards the end of the season and did not start City's Champions League final victory.

In a narrow vote, 55% of you believe Walker's time at the club will end this summer - which would open the door for Rico Lewis or John Stones to nail down his right-back berth.

Aymeric Laporte

Once described by Guardiola as the "best left central defender in the world", Laporte has fallen down the City pecking order and only made 11 Premier League starts last season.

A whopping 80% of you believe he will leave this summer, with City's depth at centre-back making a return to being first choice.

However, Laporte's undoubted ability and experience makes him too good to be a backup.

Joao Cancelo

The only player you have voted more likely to leave this summer than Laporte is Cancelo, with 85% of you thinking his mid-season breakdown in relationship with Guardiola - and subsequent loan to Bayern Munich - was terminal.

Having previously been one of City's standout performers, he fell out of favour with his boss following the World Cup and joined Bayern on deadline day in January.

Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez is one of many Europe-based stars being linked with a summer move to Saudi Arabia.

He only played 11 minutes in the Champions League after the last-16 phase and, despite scoring a hat-trick in the FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United, he did not play in the final win at Wembley.

As a result, 59% of you think that he will not start next season in a City shirt.