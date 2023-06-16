Tavernier signs new Cherries deal

Marcus Tavernier has signed a new long-term contract with Bournemouth.

The 24-year-old midfielder joined the Cherries at the start of last season and scored five goals in 23 appearances.

After putting pen to paper, he said: "Ever since I started playing football as a kid, my dream was to play in the Premier League and I realised that dream here last season.

"The team aim was to stay up and we achieved that fairly comfortably in the end, silencing quite a few people who thought we were certainties to go down.

"From a personal point of view, I was delighted to make my debut in the Premier League and to score my first top-flight goal which came against Leeds, my hometown club.

"I’ve settled here quickly and everybody at the club has made me feel very welcome. I’m delighted to sign a new contract.

"The new owners have ambitious plans for the club and I want to be a part of that going forward so it was an easy decision to make to extend my stay here."