Celtic's majority shareholder Dermot Desmond arrives at Glasgow Airport on Tuesday as the club's search for a new manager continues.

The Scottish champions have reportedly held another round of talks, external with Brendan Rodgers, who is said to be on the brink of agreeing to return for a second stint in charge.

Manchester City assistant Enzo Maresca, Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen and Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna are also among the names linked with the vacancy.