Steve Cooper has brought "a brand" back to Nottingham Forest that tops even the success of the mid-1990s, believes former Reds striker Paul McGregor.

An excellent home record was the secret to Forest's survival last season and McGregor credits the boss was building impressive foundations at the club since his arrival in autumn 2021.

"It's part of what Cooper has done to bring a real core ethos and brand back to the club," McGregor told BBC Radio Nottingham's Shut Up And Show More Football podcast.

"It's something to cling on to and to believe in. The City Ground is a fortress - it's pumping. Dare I say, I have never seen anything like it? Even back in our day."

McGregor still lives in Long Eaton and says the city has been revitalised since Forest's promotion to the top flight.

"Nottingham is a big village where everyone knows everyone," he added. "Having a Premier League team just seems to bring so much positivity and it lifts everyone.

"There are loads of other clubs with massive, flash stadiums. But Forest's feels like a village ground and it's intimidating."

