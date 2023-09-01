We asked who would make your deadline day wish list.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Mike: A top-class right-sided midfielder. Almiron always gives his all, and had a great spell last season - but if we're honest with ourselves, we'll acknowledge he generally lacks the consistency and that extra quality that is needed at the highest level.

Richard: I think we need one more central defender and striker. Harry Maguire would be a good addition.

Andrew: It all depends on Botman’s injury. He’s proving himself to be one of the best defenders in the league. If he’s going to be injured for numerous weeks, then I’d want us to sign a world-class defender. Lascelles cannot cover well enough!

John: A quality right-sided attacker and a quality right-footed centre-half. If we had the budget I'd also get a replacement for Bruno, unless he agrees to sign his contract.