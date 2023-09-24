Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is MMA star and Aston Villa fan Fabian Edwards.

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

Sheffield United were really resilient for so long against Tottenham last week, just as they were against Manchester City earlier in the season, but again they were left with nothing to show for it.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom complained about the amount of time added on in the Spurs game, but it was poor defending that let his side down in the end - he can't blame the referee for that.

The onus is going to be on them to be more attacking-minded in this game, and it's going to be interesting to see how Newcastle cope after they played in the Champions League in midweek.

Eddie Howe's team got away with it a bit against AC Milan on Tuesday, because they didn't play well - but it was a great point for them in the end.

It wasn't just at the San Siro where Newcastle haven't clicked, they haven't really done that very often this season, but they are going to gel at some point.

They have got enough depth now to rotate their squad in midfield and attack, which is important, and I think they will get the job done at Bramall Lane one way or another.

Fabian's prediction: 0-1

Find out the predictions for the rest of the weekend's matches