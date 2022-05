Chelsea will hope to welcome back Andreas Christensen and Ross Barkley as the pair step up their recovery from illness.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante could also return after he missed the defeat at Everton with a minor injury.

Winger Daniel Podence has returned to training after a month out with a foot injury and is likely to be involved.

Nelson Semedo will join fellow defender Max Kilman on the sidelines for the remainder of the campaign.

