Tuesday talking point: A different type of Christmas

Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

It’s not that long ago that Christmas was a stressful time for the fans of Manchester City.

The magic of 40 points used to be a distant dream - how were we going to pick up the necessary points to stay up? With so many fixtures in such a short space of time over Christmas, we could even end up in even deeper trouble at the bottom of the table.

It’s not that long ago that Chelsea were title favourites - but now, after City’s run of eight consecutive league victories, things are looking a bit different.

This Christmas Day, City will sit proudly at the top of the table having broken even more records this calendar year. How lucky we are to have such an outstanding squad of talented individuals playing brilliant football for the best manager on the planet.

It’s not that long ago that City were criticised for postponing their game last season against Everton because of Covid. Now we are being criticised for having enough fit players to turn out and play!

It’s not that long ago that we took going to football matches for granted - with no need for Covid passports, lateral flow test results, masks and hand sanitiser.

Let’s all look forward to things looking a bit different, with no more Covid, no more restrictions and everyone being safe and well.