City have found their rhythm without De Bruyne - Shearer

Alan Shearer, BBC Sport columnist

Manchester City are the ones setting the standard at the moment and they have found their rhythm.

That's despite them not having Kevin de Bruyne fit and firing to pull the strings for them in the way he usually would.

De Bruyne was absolutely magnificent in City's 7-0 win over Leeds, but he still hasn't managed a Premier League assist this season, which is obviously very unlike him. For various reasons, we haven't seen the best of Jack Grealish either since his £100m move from Aston Villa.

City haven't missed them because of how good Bernardo Silva has been and, on top of that, Rodri in midfield and Ruben Dias at the back have both been superb.

It's hard to find many weaknesses with City, and Guardiola will feel there is more to come from his team too. Liverpool and Chelsea will have to be at their very best if they are going to overhaul them.

