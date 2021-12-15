Teenager Edwards yet to agree Arsenal deal

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Arsenal Under-18s striker Khayon Edwards is drawing interest from other clubs after failing to agree terms on a professional contract with the Gunners.

The 18-year-old, who has scored 14 goals in 13 appearances this season, has six months left on his scholarship deal and is keen to stay at the Gunners.

But Edwards wants more assurances about a pathway to the first team after two contract offers from Arsenal, one of which was for four years.

It is felt that deal is too long while there is uncertainty about establishing himself at the club.

There has also been interest in Edwards from clubs in Germany, including RB Leipzig, and Premier League teams such as Chelsea, Newcastle and Leeds.