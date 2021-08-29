Tottenham v Watford: Confirmed team news
- Published
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo makes one change to the side that won at Wolves in their last Premier League with Harry Kane replacing Lucas Moura in the starting XI.
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Alli, Kane, Son, Bergwijn
Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Romero, Winks, Gil, Lo Celso, Sessegnon, Moura, Davies
Watford head coach Xisco Munoz makes four changes to the side that started their 2-0 defeat at Brighton eight days ago.
Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley, Ken Sema and Christian Kabasele drop out for Joshua King, Moussa Sissoko, Francisco Sierralta and Juraj Kucka.
Watford XI: Bachmann, Etebo, Ekong, King, Masina, Cathcart, Sissoko, Dennis, Sierralta, Kucka
Subs: Elliot, Ngakia, Rose, Louza, Cleverley, Sema, Fletcher, Kabasele, Hernandez