Tottenham v Watford: Confirmed team news

Watford head coach Xisco Munoz makes four changes to the side that started their 2-0 defeat at Brighton eight days ago.

Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley, Ken Sema and Christian Kabasele drop out for Joshua King, Moussa Sissoko, Francisco Sierralta and Juraj Kucka.

Watford XI: Bachmann, Etebo, Ekong, King, Masina, Cathcart, Sissoko, Dennis, Sierralta, Kucka

Subs: Elliot, Ngakia, Rose, Louza, Cleverley, Sema, Fletcher, Kabasele, Hernandez