The latest episode of the Football Daily podcast is a special 40-minute show dedicated to Everton.

Steve Crossman and Nedum Onuoha speak to Toffees defenders Seamus Coleman and Ben Godfrey, with the duo talking about their targets ahead of the new Premier League season and how new manager Rafa Benitez is settling in.

Former Everton player Leon Osman also joins the podcast to give his assessment on how the team is shaping up.

Listen to the 'All about Everton' episode of the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds