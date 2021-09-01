Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Aston Villa arguably pulled off the least well-trailed transfer of the summer a few weeks ago. Danny Ings’ arrival could hardly have been more under-the-radar if he’d been on that submarine in BBC One’s new drama, so any Villa fan could have been forgiven for hopes of another surprise in August’s final hours.

Villa’s main business was done a while ago, though. The most substantial criticism of their encouraging campaign last season was the lack of threat when Jack Grealish was out of commission; they were surely wise to make moves to replace him before the sale to Manchester City was confirmed.

In Emi Buendia and Leon Bailey they have bought obvious potential, and Ings has proven qualities. How he and Ollie Watkins are deployed together will be a feature of Villa’s tactics in the coming weeks.

Ashley Young’s abilities are well-known to everyone after all these years, and Villa’s emerging talents would do well not only to study his play but listen and learn from his experiences.

Villa’s overall approach to what could have been a tricky summer amid the Grealish gossip was logical and mature, and their deals seemingly carried out with notable efficiency. Full marks for their method, but only the results in the coming months will tell whether Villa came to the correct answers.