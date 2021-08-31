Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

With Steve Bruce telling us last week Newcastle have no money for permanent signings, we should not expect any significant transfer activity before the deadline.

United are looking at the loan market, but Bruce has also indicated they need to move people out before any new faces come in - and there has been little interest in his players from other clubs.

The United boss is keen to add to his midfield options - Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury has been a big target for a while - and he would also like a centre-half.

However, Joe Willock’s return to St James’ Park earlier this month may prove to be their only piece of transfer business, leaving Bruce with effectively the same squad he had at the end of last season.