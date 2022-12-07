Togetherness is the key for Croatia - Barisic

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has praised Croatia's team spirit as they eye a shock win over Brazil in the World quarter-finals.

Barisic made his first appearance of the tournament by playing the entirety of the last-16 tie against Japan where Croatia prevailed on penalties.

The 30-year-old's last taste of spot-kicks came in Rangers' Europa League final defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt, but he was able to put that disappointment behind him, as goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three Japanese penalties to secure a 3-1 shootout victory.

Croatia, runners-up at the last World Cup, play Brazil on Friday for a place in the semis.