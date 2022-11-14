'﻿Van Bronckhorst built a rod for his own back'

The Athletic's Jordan Campbell spoke to the BBC Scottish Football Podcast about Rangers' recent struggles, and the state of play surrounding Giovanni van Bronckhorst:

“The last few months have been a really bruising period for Van Bronckhorst and his players. I think once you get to the Champions League it’s probably job done in terms of expectations and ticking that achievement, but almost by getting there Van Bronckhorst sort of built a rod for his own back.

“Some of the scorelines and performances [in Europe] must filter into the mood in camp and the players’ confidence, because they were out of their depth in that group. And now, to be nine points behind, it looks like the league is gone already.

“The big question now is whether they make the change in the break, or whether they stick by him and point to the mitigating circumstances of having players injured, some of the summer signings being unavailable or not making an impact."