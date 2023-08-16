In the latest episode of BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast, Solly March reflected on Brighton's 4-1 win over Luton and the Seagulls' upcoming fixtures.

He said: "It was a good start. We could've been better but in the first game of the season you want to get off with a running start, we did that so we have something to build on.

"People are already building partnerships on the pitch, getting used to each other and adjusting to the league.

"De Zerbi was saying that we wanted 20-30 shots and we shouldn't be settling for any less than that. We scored four goals and managed that, so we can take that going forward."

On Saturday's game against Wolves: "Every game in the Premier League is tough, there's never an easy fixture and everyone will be up for it.

"They'll make it hard for us. If we get another three points that would be great as we soon have a home game against West Ham, so need to build momentum.

"Two to three wins on the bounce would be a great start."