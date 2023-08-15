Randall shines as County's promising start continues

Ross Morren, The County Corner podcast, external

Javier Zanetti, Phillip Lahm and Connor Randall all have one thing in common. They’re fullbacks who have thrived when they’ve moved into a central midfield role.

Malky Mackay deployed Randall in midfield on a couple of occasions last season to great effect, and so far this season, Randall’s been a standout in the middle of the park.

Randall capped off a man of the match performance against St Johnstone with a stunning strike in the second half to put County firmly in control of the match. He failed to score in his first 82 appearances for County, now he’s got two goals in his last four matches... He’ll be hitting double figures for the season at this rate!

Mackay confirmed in his post match interview on Saturday that Randall has signed a new contract with the club, which after his start to the season and his performances over his four years at the club is totally deserved.

There’s been plenty of talk about County’s recruitment in this transfer window. The latest arrival was Ryan Leak, a left-sided centre half. Leak looks to be on paper to be the direct replacement for Alex Iacovitti, who was a key player for County over his three seasons at the club before he decided to leave the club at the end of last season.

Leak was thrown straight into the starting XI on Saturday despite only training with his new teammates for a few days. Mackay had full faith in him to perform, and Leak repaid that faith. He was superb in the heart of County’s defence alongside Jack Baldwin, and looked like he’d been an established Premiership defender for years.

Despite bringing in nine new players in the transfer window so far, nine of the starting XI from Saturday’s win against St Johnstone were players who were at the club last season. Those existing players have carried on the momentum gained from the dramatic end to last season. With the new arrivals, such as Leak and James Brown, who once again impressed with his energy from right back, there’s plenty squad depth and competition for places.

I’ve mentioned previously that I believe County have the potential to have a very successful season. The performances so far are evidence of that potential, so long may it continue!