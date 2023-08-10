Arsenal v Nottingham Forest: Pick of the stats

  • Arsenal are unbeaten in their past nine home league games against Nottingham Forest (W5 D4). One of those nine unbeaten games was a 2-1 win in their first game of the 1998-99 season – the last campaign when Forest were relegated from the top flight.

  • Forest beat the Gunners 1-0 in their most recent league meeting back in May. They haven’t won consecutive games against the Gunners since September 1978 under Brian Clough.

  • Forest gained fewer away points than any other Premier League side in 2022-23 (eight), winning just one of their 19 games on the road.

  • Meanwhile, the Reds have lost their opening league game in the past four seasons – but have never done so five times in a row.

  • Gabriel Martinelli has scored three goals in his two home games against Forest. He opened the scoring in a 5-0 league win last season, while his first goals for the Gunners came in a 5-0 League Cup victory in September 2019.

