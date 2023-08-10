Arsenal are unbeaten in their past nine home league games against Nottingham Forest (W5 D4). One of those nine unbeaten games was a 2-1 win in their first game of the 1998-99 season – the last campaign when Forest were relegated from the top flight.

Forest beat the Gunners 1-0 in their most recent league meeting back in May. They haven’t won consecutive games against the Gunners since September 1978 under Brian Clough.

Forest gained fewer away points than any other Premier League side in 2022-23 (eight), winning just one of their 19 games on the road.

Meanwhile, the Reds have lost their opening league game in the past four seasons – but have never done so five times in a row.