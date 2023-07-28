Man Utd meet Houston Texans

Simon Stone, BBC Sport in San Diego

Before they left Houston for their San Diego base on Thursday, Manchester United's players returned to the NRG Stadium for a training session.

While they were there, they got a chance to meet some of the Houston Texans NFL team.

Chatting to locals on Wednesday, it seems the Texans are not the best - and not as popular as the Oilers, who were controversially relocated to Nashville in 1996.

However, clearly they are a draw and Marcus Rashford was among those to try a quarterback throw.

Stick to the day job, Marcus!

Related Topics