Man Utd meet Houston Texans
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport in San Diego
Before they left Houston for their San Diego base on Thursday, Manchester United's players returned to the NRG Stadium for a training session.
While they were there, they got a chance to meet some of the Houston Texans NFL team.
Chatting to locals on Wednesday, it seems the Texans are not the best - and not as popular as the Oilers, who were controversially relocated to Nashville in 1996.
However, clearly they are a draw and Marcus Rashford was among those to try a quarterback throw.
Stick to the day job, Marcus!