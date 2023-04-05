Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

Two steps forward, one step back. The Jekyll and Hyde-like nature of Bournemouth’s season was exemplified by two home games in four days this week.

The Cherries rollercoaster plunged downwards with a very disappointing first-half display against Fulham on Saturday, when the home side were chasing shadows for much of the opening 45 minutes and were fortunate to only come in trailing by one goal.

However, the half-time introduction of Marcus Tavernier and Ryan Christie sparked a second-half revival which brought a 2-1 win and all three points, lifted Bournemouth out of the relegation zone and engendered plenty of optimism for the run-in.

But if that result felt like climbing a ladder, the Cherries slid down a snake on Tuesday as they were outclassed by Brighton, dropping them back into the Premier League’s bottom three – albeit only on goal difference, so in a marginally better place than they were before the international break.

Tavernier had played a key role in the revival against Fulham, so many fans would have been disappointed that he only started on the bench again on Tuesday.

But boss Gary O’Neil spelt out in Saturday’s post-match interview with BBC Radio Solent that Tavernier, returning from injury, was never likely to play more than 45 minutes that day anyway, and that the player would be carefully managed to avoid another injury setback and having to make another comeback.

Five of Bournemouth’s remaining nine games are away from home, including three of the next four fixtures – with a visit to fellow strugglers Leicester on Saturday likely to be dubbed as a classic "six-pointer". Seven of those nine games are against bottom-half teams, so their destiny is still in their own hands.