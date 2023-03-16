Michail Antonio says he "will be back very soon" from a calf injury picked up in last week's Europa Conference League victory over AEK Larnaca.

The Jamaica striker's two goals gave West Ham a cushion for their second leg at London Stadium (Thursday, 20:00 GMT) but he missed the draw with Aston Villa last Sunday and is unlikely to be involved this evening.

"It's nothing too bad," he told The Footballer's Football Podcast. "Hopefully I can be involved very soon.

"I was gutted I didn't get to play last weekend as I scored two goals and I want to get momentum. It was quite frustrating.

"It was a game made for me because Villa play such a high line - a game I would have thrived in."

After facing AEK Larnaca on Thursday, West Ham's next game does not arrive until 2 April. By the time they face Southampton, they could be in the relegation zone.

"We just have to win important games," he said. "We will do the work in the break and go for three points. If we concentrate on ourselves and do what needs to be done, we won't get relegated."

