Allan Saint-Maximin's performance against Manchester United suggested he had adapted to Eddie Howe's demands, believes former Aston Villa centre-back Curtis Davies.

Under Howe's predecessor, Saint-Maximin was generally relinquished from defensive duties, with the expectation that he would inspire the Magpies going forward.

He has been more of a fringe player under Howe but his assist and all-round display in the 2-0 victory was a good sign his game is evolving.

"He looked absolutely horrible to play against," Davies told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He was the magic man for [Steve] Bruce but Eddie wants his team to be more structured and organised. Saint-Maximin has had to adapt and find a way to fit in.

"Now, he's finding himself in areas he wants to be in and instead of having to beat four people, it's just one against one."

Ex-Spurs full-back Stephen Kelly agreed, saying he is finding his end product. He added: "I wouldn't know whether to stick or twist against him and in the final third he's finding the end product."

Listen to more on Newcastle from 13'00 on BBC Sounds