Rangers 3-0 Raith Rovers: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Whether looking at the game statistically or just with the naked eye, it was clear that Rangers dominated and deserved to win.

The only worry Michael Beale and some fans would have is their lack of a clinical touch up top - a surprise given the clinic they put on against Hibs through the week.

They don't lack creativity, but there was little cutting edge to their game that Beale will be keen to change that.

Antonio Colak was sloppy, and with Alfredo Morelos perhaps on his way out, a new striker might be top of the summer wish list.