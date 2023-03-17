Patrick Vieira lost a lower percentage of matches than many of his predecessors but a drop of in front of goal may have cost him his job.

The stats show Palace’s 21 goals in 27 games this season is the joint-second lowest in the Premier League, with only Wolves, Everton and Southampton scoring fewer.

At this stage last season, the Eagles had scored 37 times.

Vieira took charge of 65 Premier League games as Palace manager, the fourth-most in their history after Steve Coppell (70), Alan Pardew (73) and Roy Hodgson (148).

He managed 17 wins, 24 draws and 24 defeats in those matches, with 71 goals scored and 80 conceded.

The former Arsenal midfielder made Palace difficult to beat - while his top-flight win percentage (26%) ranks below Hodgson, Pardew, Sam Allardyce and Tony Pulis, he lost a lower proportion of matches (37%) than any of his predecessors.

