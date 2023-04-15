Fulham manager Marco Silva speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Many many positives to take from the game. Firstly of course the three points and the win and we were clearly the best team on the pitch. The way we started and the moment we scored was well deserved because we were the best team on the pitch.

"In some moments we take some risks and in that moment when they won the first and second balls and they reacted well and scored the goal. They had small momentum at the end of the first half but we spoke at half-time to stick to the plan. Our second half was very good and we had even more chances to score. We had good chances in those moments.

"Congratulations to the players and the fans we changed some things and played with a different striker and Daniel James had a very good performance and deserved his goal.

"We are not a one-player team if you have all of them it makes it easier. Mitrovic is a top goalscorer for us and it gives our chance to mix up our game but I said from the first day that we are more than a one-player team. Even if we changed a little bit the plan in some moments, and Harry Wilson and Dan James did very well. It gives us the chance to mix our game and I am pleased for them because the plan worked well."

On being in the stands: "Better vision, clear different perspective but I like to be on the touchline. We planned well during the week. I was with them before the match. Everything is the same but I miss not being on the touchline."

On the run-in: "It will be difficult as always. We have to understand we are Fulham Football Cub, we have to be very proud of our season so far. Bad spells can happen and we just missed the last moments, but it is part of the process. We already have 42 points this season. It is a big, big achievement and when things don't go well, I will demand. We have to stick with the process."