Arsenal have submitted a second offer for Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, thought to be significantly below Shakhtar Donetsk's asking price of 100m euros (£88.5m). (ESPN), external

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have been approached about signing Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, on loan but Atletico Madrid are seeking a 15m euro loan fee (£13.3m), plus 6m euros (£5.3m) to cover his wages. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Arsenal have also activated clauses to extend the contracts of England winger Bukayo Saka and France centre-back William Saliba, both 21, by an extra year as talks continue over long-term agreements. (ESPN), external

