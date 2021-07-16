Everton kicked off their pre-season campaign last weekend with a comfortable 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley.

Rafael Benitez's Toffees are due to fly out to the United States for the Florida Cup next, with their full pre-season schedule - as is stands - as follows:

10 July: Everton 3-0 Accrington Stanley (Finch Farm)

25 July: Everton v Millonarios (Camping World Stadium, Orlando)

28 July: Everton v Arsenal/Inter Milan (Camping World Stadium, Orlando)

7 August: Manchester United v Everton (Old Trafford)

