Southampton v Aston Villa: Head-to-head stats

This is Aston Villa's third Premier League game against a side starting the day bottom of the table this season, with Villa so far winless in their previous two (0-1 v West Ham, 1-1 v Nottingham Forest).

Southampton picked up their first Premier League win of 2023 at Everton last time out. Having also beaten Manchester City in the League Cup and Crystal Palace in the FA Cup before this, Saints are looking to win four consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since September 2016.

Southampton have lost their last three Premier League home games, last losing four in a row at St Mary's in November 2019. Indeed, Saints have won fewer home points than any other side in the Premier League this term (six).

Aston Villa are looking to win three consecutive Premier League away games for the first time since November 2020, while Unai Emery could become the first manager to win his first three on the road in charge of Villa since John Gregory in 1998.

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse has scored four goals in his last four Premier League games. He has been involved in five Premier League goals against Aston Villa (two goals, three assists), only having a hand in more against Tottenham (eight) and Crystal Palace (six).