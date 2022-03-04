Lawro's predictions: Aston Villa v Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Southampton are one of the form teams in the Premier League at the moment - the Saints kept marching on in the FA Cup in midweek too, despite making lots of changes, and it's seven games unbeaten now in all competitions for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

Villa's results, in contrast, have been up and down in recent weeks but they have still been creating plenty of chances in most of those games and I think they will cause Southampton some problems.

Johnny's prediction: This is tricky to call because Saints are going well, but they are better when they are at home. I think this might be a bit of a yawn. 1-1

